Hill reeled in nine of 11 targets for 172 yards during Sunday's 38-24 win against the Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

During Kansas City's divisional-round win against the Browns, Hill and Travis Kelce became the second set of teammates in Chiefs franchise history to each eclipse 100 receiving yards in a playoff game, joining Ed Podolak and Elmo Wright (1971). Both Hill and Kelce surpassed the century mark again Sunday, with Hill's 71-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter very nearly providing his first score of the postseason. The three-time All-Pro has totaled 17 playoff receptions for 282 yards heading into a Super Bowl matchup on Sunday, Feb. 7 against a Tampa Bay defense that conceded nine catches, 67 yards and a TD to Green Bay's Davante Adams in the NFC Championship Game.