Play

Hill (shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, the Chiefs don't seem inclined to rush Hill back into action this weekend against the Colts, with coach Andy Reid so far noncommittal about the wideout's availability for the contest. We'll revisit Hill's status Friday, but it seems likely he'll be listed as questionable for Sunday night's 8:20 ET kickoff.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • josh-gordon-patriots.jpg

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • t-y-hilton-1400.jpg

    WR Preview: Vikes in trouble

    Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...