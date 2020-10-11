Hill brought in three of six targets for 78 yards and rushed three times for 15 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 40-32 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Hill still provided a solid stat line for fantasy managers thanks to his early second-quarter 10-yard touchdown run, but he could have had a much bigger day had a 58-yard touchdown grab on the fourth play of the game not been nullified by an offensive holding penalty. Hill still has one score in each game thus far, however, and he'll look to keep that streak alive at the expense of the Bills in a Week 6 Monday night road battle.