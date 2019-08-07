Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Looks good in return to practice
Hill (quad) turned in a good effort in his return to practice Wednesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Hill is bouncing back from a bruised right quad, but his return to practice and subsequent strong showing Wednesday demonstrates that he's moving past the issue in advance of Saturday's preseason opener against the Bengals.
