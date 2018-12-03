Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Lowest receiving output since 2016
Hill caught one of six targets for 13 yards, adding two rushes for 37 yards during Sunday's 40-33 win against the Raiders.
After a 33-yard dash on Kansas City's second offensive drive of the afternoon, Hill amounted just 17 offensive yards on seven remaining targets and touches against the Raiders. It was a day of almosts, as Hill was targeted deep downfield on four occasions -- blatantly dropping one ball, and failing to haul in the other three due to mis-throws or effective coverage. Prior to Sunday's underwhelming showing, the 24-year-old wideout had racked up 332 receiving yards and four touchdowns over KC's prior two outings against the Rams and Cardinals. It's a challenging matchup forthcoming in Week 14, facing a Ravens defense that's allowed the fifth-fewest receptions (129) and fourth-fewest receiving touchdowns (9) to opposing wideouts in 2018.
