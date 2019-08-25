Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Makes impact in preseason defeat
Hill caught all three of his targets, accumulating 31 receiving yards during Saturday's 27-17 preseason loss to San Francisco.
Hill was effective with a limited workload during Kansas City's dress rehearsal game against San Francisco, commanding a 30 percent target share with Patrick Mahomes in the game, and picking up first downs on all three of his first-half receptions. Hill was somewhat of a volatile fantasy asset in 2018, but finished as the No. 1 fantasy receiver in many formats by way of his uncanny playmaking ability. The three-time Pro Bowl wideout had at least 90 receiving yards or multiple receiving scores in seven of 16 regular-season games last season, but also was contained to fewer than 65 receiving yards with zero touchdown catches on five occasions.
