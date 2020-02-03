Hill secured nine of 16 targets for 105 yards during the Chiefs' 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super LIV on Sunday.

The Chiefs unsurprisingly found it challenging to hit on many downfield routes versus the 49ers' elite secondary, but the one time Hill got loose, it essentially changed the dynamic of the contest. Down 20-10 and facing a 3rd-and-15 at their own 35-yard line, Patrick Mahomes and Hill connected on a 44-yard bomb that placed the ball at the 49ers' 21-yard line. Four plays later, Mahomes hit Travis Kelce with a one-yard touchdown toss that began the comeback in earnest. The big play aside, Hill played more of a role in the short and intermediate passing game than customary, but it was enough for him to generate game-high reception and receiving yardage tallies. Hill is signed through the 2022 season, although it's worth noting he's scheduled to carry a cap hit of $17.6 million in 2020 under the current terms of his deal.