Hill secured three of five targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 30-6 win over the Broncos on Thursday.

The highlight of Hill's night was a 57-yard touchdown reception from the arm of backup Matt Moore in the latter portion of the third quarter. Patrick Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap in the first half of Thursday's game, which undoubtedly kept Hill's production modest. Numbers along the lines of Thursday's might more or less become the norm for HIll for whatever games Moore might be forced to start for Mahomes, given the veteran quarterback has never possessed the strongest arm and may be even more limited at age 35. Hill will look to thrive with whomever is under center when he faces the Packers in Week 8 a week from Sunday.