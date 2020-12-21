Hill caught six of 10 targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-29 win over the Saints. He also gained one yard on his only carry.

His five-yard grab midway through the first quarter gave Hill his 15th receiving TD and 17th total touchdown on the season in only 14 games. The speedster also has 83 catches on the year, leaving him five shy of a new career high heading into Week 16's meeting with a Falcons secondary that just got torched by the Buccaneers.