Hill (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The Chiefs cleared Hill to return from a four-game absence after his shoulder checked out fine following a pregame workout, which was preceded by three limited practice sessions earlier in the week. While Kansas City will get one of its top weapons in the passing attack back Sunday, the extent of Hill's role coming off the sternoclavicular injury isn't fully known. At the very least, Hill's return should help compensate for the loss of fellow starting receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring), who is sitting out for the first time this season.