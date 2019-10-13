Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Making return Sunday
Hill (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
The Chiefs cleared Hill to return from a four-game absence after his shoulder checked out fine following a pregame workout, which was preceded by three limited practice sessions earlier in the week. While Kansas City will get one of its top weapons in the passing attack back Sunday, the extent of Hill's role coming off the sternoclavicular injury isn't fully known. At the very least, Hill's return should help compensate for the loss of fellow starting receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring), who is sitting out for the first time this season.
More News
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Slated to return Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Trending toward availability•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Will be game-time call•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Optimism about Week 6 availability•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Logs another limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Malcolm must-start
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including what to do with...