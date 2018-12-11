Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Manages limited practice
Hill (heel/wrist) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
With eight receptions for 139 yards in the Week 14 overtime win over the Ravens, Hill came through with another big performance against a tough opponent, but not without getting banged up on a few occasions along the way. Hill has less time than usual to heal from the injuries with the Chiefs set to host the Chargers on Thursday in Week 15, but his involvement in Tuesday's session in any capacity seemingly backs up coach Andy Reid's optimism that the top wideout will be ready to play. The Chiefs will provide another update on his gameday status at the conclusion of Wednesday's practice.
