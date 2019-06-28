Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Meets with NFL investigators
A Wednesday meeting with NFL investigators went well for Hill, who is expected to receive a suspension from the league as soon as next month, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Taylor has an unnamed source from the Chiefs who predicts the suspension will be no longer than four games. Hill may still need to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who ultimately can determine the length of of any suspension for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy. The criminal investigation involving Hill has been dropped, but his family's case with the Kansas Department for Children and Families is ongoing.
