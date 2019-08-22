Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Misses just one day
Hill (personal) returned to practice Wednesday, KCTV 5 News reports.
Held out Tuesday for personal reasons, Hill was quick to rejoin his teammates in preparation for Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers. He could see a decent chunk of playing time, as coach Andy Reid usually gives his best players some run in exhibition contests, bucking the recent trend league-wide.
