Hill (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.
Coach Andy Reid said that Hill's hamstring "tightened up" during last weekend's win over the Saints, per Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site, so he's receiving some rest to start the week. The star wideout finished last Sunday's game with six catches for 53 yards and a score on 10 targets, and he played 86 percent of offensive snaps, so there's not yet any real reason to suspect that his availability against the Falcons in Week 16 is in jeopardy.
