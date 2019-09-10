Hill's return date will be determined by how he progresses through each phase of his recovery from a sternoclavicular joint injury, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

The exact number of phases is unknown, which leaves him with a return timetable "ranging from missing a few games to IR/designated to return," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While Hill is on the mend, the Chiefs will turn to Sammy Watkins as the team's top wide receiver, with the quartet of Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle and De'Anthony Thomas rounding out the depth chart.