Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Multi-phase recovery on tap
Hill's return date will be determined by how he progresses through each phase of his recovery from a sternoclavicular joint injury, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
The exact number of phases is unknown, which leaves him with a return timetable "ranging from missing a few games to IR/designated to return," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While Hill is on the mend, the Chiefs will turn to Sammy Watkins as the team's top wide receiver, with the quartet of Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle and De'Anthony Thomas rounding out the depth chart.
More News
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Slated to miss several weeks•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Slated to miss a few weeks•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Suffers sternoclavicular joint injury•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Shoulder issue led to hospital trip•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Won't return to Sunday's game•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Shoulder injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...