Hill hauled in six of his 10 targets for 55 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 43-16 win against the Broncos.

This outing was not among one of Hill's 20-yards-per-catch performances, though he was the Chiefs' most impactful pass-catcher during Week 7. Not only did Hill corral Patrick Mahomes' only TD pass of the contest, but he also dominated the pass-catching workload with six more targets than any other player on the team. Hill had double the catches of the Chiefs' second-leading option, an encouraging development after he managed six combined receptions over his preceding two appearances against the Raiders and Bills. He'll next face a Jets defense that surrendered 17 combined receptions and 176 yards to Buffalo's Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs on Sunday.