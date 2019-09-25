Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: No practice Wednesday
Hill (collarbone) will not practice Wednesday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Hill appears to be progressing well in his recovery, but he isn't yet able to resume practicing. The speedy wideout was initially handed a 4-to-6 week recovery timetable for the sternoclavicular injury he suffered Week 1 but now appears to be week-to-week. Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman will continue to serve as Kansas City's top wideouts as long as Hill remains sidelined.
