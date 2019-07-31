Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Not practicing Wednesday
Hill (quadriceps) is not expected to practice Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Hill suffered a bruised quad in Tuesday's practice, and while the team expects the speedy wideout to be fine, it looks like they are keeping him on the sideline as a precautionary measure. Hill should still be considered day-to-day with the injury.
