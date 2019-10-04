Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Not ready for game action
Coach Andy Reid ruled Hill (shoulder) out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
Hill's ability to practice in limited fashion Wednesday through Friday offered hope of a potential return Sunday, but his absence will extend to four games while the Chiefs give him more time to work back from the sternoclavicular injury. If Hill can advance to full participation in practice at some point next week, he should have a good chance at returning to action for the Chiefs' Oct. 13 matchup with the Texans.
