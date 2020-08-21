Hill is dealing with a minor hamstring strain, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Hill was forced to exit Thursday's practice early due to the issue, but it doesn't look as though his availability for Week 1 is in any sort of danger. If the Chiefs opt to take a cautious approach to Hill's recovery and hold him out of practices for an extended period, however, Sammy Watkins and Mecole Hardman would stand to benefit from increased first-team reps.
