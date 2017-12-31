Hill (coach's decision) is officially inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Broncos.

The designation is a mere formality, as Hill's expected status had been announced Friday. The speedster's absence Sunday will afford Albert Wilson No. 1 receiver duty, while the likes of Demarcus Robinson, Jehu Chesson and De'Anthony Thomas will help round out the receiving corps for rookie signal caller Patrick Mahomes in his first NFL start.