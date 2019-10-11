Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Officially listed as questionable
Hill (shoulder) was officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
Per BJ Kissel of the team's official site, coach Andy Reid noted that the wideout be a game-time decision Sunday. Fortunately for those considering using the explosive playmaker in Week 6 fantasy lineups, the Chiefs kick off at 1:00 ET.
