Hill (hamstring), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old never appeared to be in serious danger of missing Sunday's contest, as coach Andy Reid previously indicated the wideout was expected to play despite being listed as questionable. Hill's availability will be officially known when Kansas City releases its list of inactives about 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.