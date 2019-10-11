Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Optimism about Week 6 availability
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Friday morning that there is "optimism" Hill returns this week.
Hill's status for Week 6 will not be revealed until later Friday, and a final call on his return may not come until game day, but according to Rapoport, Hill will likely be cleared to play Sunday if everything checks out when he is checked out by team doctors Friday.
