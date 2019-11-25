Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Optimism regarding Week 13 status
Coach Andy Reid indicated Monday that he's optimistic about Hill's (hamstring) availability for Sunday's game against the Raiders, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Hill was forced out of the Chiefs' Week 11 game early with a hamstring injury, but the team's bye came at a good time for the wideout. Added clarity on his Week 13 status should arrive once the team starts practicing this week and can see how Hill's hamstring responds in the process.
