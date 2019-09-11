Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Out at least 4-to-6 weeks
The Chiefs expect Hill (collarbone) to miss 4-to-6 weeks, but his absence could end up lasting longer, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Kansas City doesn't intend to place Hill on injured reserve, preferring to first see how he progresses in the early stages of his rehab from a sternoclavicular joint injury. It sounds like he'll miss the rest of September though, with no assurances of a return in October. The Chiefs will turn to Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and De'Anthony Thomas behind Sammy Watkins at wide receiver.
