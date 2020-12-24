Hill (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
The Chiefs didn't turn Hill loose completely for their second practice of the week, but his ability to participate on a limited basis was a welcome sign after he was held out of Wednesday's session entirely. So long as Hill can upgrade to full activity Friday, he'll likely avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons. The play-making wideout has failed to reach the end zone only once in his last eight games, racking up 896 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns over that stretch.
