Hill (hamstring) is slated to practice Monday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.
Hill didn't play in Friday's preseason game versus the Cardinals, but at the time the wideout's absence was portrayed as precautionary. Hill's return to practice Monday underscores that notion and while he's a candidate to sit out Kansas City's preseason finale along with other key skill players, the speedster's Week 1 availability is currently not in question.
