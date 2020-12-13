Hill caught three of seven targets for 79 yards and a touchdown while adding a 32-yard touchdown on his lone rushing attempt in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Dolphins.

Hill breathed life into Kansas City's offense with a 32-yard score on an end-around to cut Miami's lead to 10-7 in the second quarter, then put the Chiefs up 21-10 with a 44-yard touchdown catch early in the third. The star receiver's volume has bounced around, but Hill doesn't require many looks to take over a game, needing just four touches to post this gaudy stat line. Overall, Hill has now caught 14 touchdowns and run in two more heading into the Chiefs' high-profile Week 15 trip to New Orleans.