Hill caught all three of his targets for 20 yards in Monday's 26-17 win over the Bills. He also rushed once for five yards.

Hill had comfortably his worst performance of this season amid a downpour in Buffalo. Those conditions slowed Kansas City's usual high-flying passing game, instead leading the Chiefs to rush for a season high on the ground. Without getting involved much, Hill failed to extend his five-game touchdown streak to start this season, but the speedster will surely be eager to bounce back in Sunday's divisional matchup against the Broncos, who surrendered 141 receiving yards and three touchdowns to Hill in two meetings last season.