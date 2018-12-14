Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Quiet night in loss
Hill (heel/wrist) brought in four of seven targets for 46 yards, netted minus-5 yards on three rushes and recovered a Patrick Mahomes fumble in the Chiefs' 29-28 loss to the Chargers on Thursday.
Hill overcame his multiple injuries to suit up, but he couldn't do much to help fantasy owners in their postseason contests. However, he came within one play of doing so, as Hill couldn't come up with a perfectly thrown bomb from Patrick Mahomes early in the fourth quarter on a play that he started by also committing an illegal shift. Hill has now sandwiched one- and four-catch efforts around a sensational 8-139 line against the Ravens in Week 14, and he'll look to bounce back to that caliber of production against the Seahawks in a Week 16 Sunday night showdown.
