Hill (quadriceps) was present and in pads for the start of Friday's practice, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Hill suffered the bruised quad Tuesday and didn't practice the last couple days, but he'll retake the field Friday. The team indicated the injury wasn't a serious concern, and the 25-year-old's quick return to action confirms his absence was mostly precautionary.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11396737-marquez-valdes-scantling-packers-td-2018-1400.jpg

    What to watch for in preseason

    With the preseason getting underway, Ben Gretch names 11 camp battles to watch.

  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 3.0

    How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 3.0

    What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...