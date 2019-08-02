Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Rejoins practice Friday
Hill (quadriceps) was present and in pads for the start of Friday's practice, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Hill suffered the bruised quad Tuesday and didn't practice the last couple days, but he'll retake the field Friday. The team indicated the injury wasn't a serious concern, and the 25-year-old's quick return to action confirms his absence was mostly precautionary.
