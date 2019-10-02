Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Returns to limited practice
Hill (shoulder) was officially limited at practice Wednesday.
Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Hill "got a good report on his most recent shoulder checkup," so the Chiefs elected to see how he looked at practice Wednesday. Schefter adds that the team "will not rush (Hill) back," so the wideout's Week 5 status remains cloudy, but it's obvious that the Hill has taken a big step in his recovery and the playmaker's return to game action doesn't seem far off.
