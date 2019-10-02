Play

Hill (shoulder) was officially limited at practice Wednesday.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Hill "got a good report on his most recent shoulder checkup," so the Chiefs elected to see how he looked at practice Wednesday. Schefter adds that the team "will not rush (Hill) back," so the wideout's Week 5 status remains cloudy, but it's obvious that the Hill has taken a big step in his recovery and the playmaker's return to game action doesn't seem far off.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories