Hill (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Kansas City's Thursday injury report will reveal Hill's level of participation, but the wideout's return -- in any capacity -- bodes well for his chances of being available for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
