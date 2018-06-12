Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Returns to practice Tuesday
Hill (ankle) returned to the practice field Tuesday, the Chiefs' official site reports.
Hill missed practice last Thursday after twisting his ankle, but he appears to be fine after giving it a couple days of rest. The issue shouldn't prevent him from participating in practices moving forward as Hill looks to build his rapport with second-year quarterback and first-year starter Patrick Mahomes.
More News
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Sidelined with twisted ankle•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Seven catches in disappointing loss•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Officially inactive in Week 17•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Won't play in Week 17•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Tops 100 yards in win•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Scores long touchdown against Chargers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...
-
Ranking the Raiders Fantasy Assets
Jon Gruden is back in the NFL! We couldn't be more excited, but what does it mean for the Raiders...
-
Ranking the Chargers Fantasy Assets
Is Philip Rivers underrated? Can Melvin Gordon continue his production without improving his...