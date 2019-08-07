Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Returns to practice
Hill (quadriceps) was on the field Wednesday for the start of the Chiefs' practice, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Hill first bruised his right quad in a July 30 camp session and has had his workload limited ever since. His presence on the field Wednesday is an encouraging sign, but the Chiefs may opt to limit his reps and exposure to contact to guard against a potential setback. Based on his limited activity in camp to date, Hill seems unlikely to suit up in Saturday's preseason opener versus the Bengals.
