The Chiefs will 'rotate in' Hill (shoulder) for Sunday's game against the Texans, Fox's Jay Glazer said on their Sunday morning pregame show.

Glazer went on to discuss how Hill's injury was unique, as the fractured clavicle was directed inward towards his lungs and heart, which is the opposite of most similar fractures.

