Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Rotating in Sunday
The Chiefs will 'rotate in' Hill (shoulder) for Sunday's game against the Texans, Fox's Jay Glazer said on their Sunday morning pregame show.
Glazer went on to discuss how Hill's injury was unique, as the fractured clavicle was directed inward towards his lungs and heart, which is the opposite of most similar fractures.
More News
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Making return Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Slated to return Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Trending toward availability•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Will be game-time call•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Optimism about Week 6 availability•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Malcolm must-start
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including what to do with...