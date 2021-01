Hill (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Also ruled out for the contest was Sammy Watkins (calf), which sets the stage for the Chiefs - who have clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye -- to feature a Week 17 wideout corps headed by Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle. We expect Hill to be good to go for Kansas City's playoff opener, however.