Hill caught seven passes (10 targets) for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 45-10 win over Cincinnati.

Hill could have finished with a much larger line if he hadn't dropped a wide open pass in the endzone that hit him in the hands in the third quarter of Sunday's blowout win. Still, the dynamic receiver was able to give fantasy owners his seventh touchdown of the year. Hill continues to be Patrick Mahomes' favorite target, and he has now averaged north of 10 targets over his last four contests. The 24-year-old possesses a unique combination of high-volume targets and an ability to take the top off of any defense, making him a top fantasy option heading into Week 8's matchup with Denver.

More News
Our Latest Stories