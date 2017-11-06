Hill caught two of four targets for 64 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's game against the Cowboys. He also carried four times for nine yards in the 28-17 loss.

Hill was held in check for the most part, but he provided one of the top highlights of the day with a weaving 56-yard catch and run for a touchdown just before half time. His four carries were a season high, but he found hardly any room to run. Hill continues to see a handful of touches per game, but he's become fairly reliant on big plays for fantasy production. This should remain the case against the Giants in Week 11, after the upcoming bye.