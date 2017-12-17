Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Scores long touchdown against Chargers
Hill caught five of six targets for 88 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 30-13 win over the Chargers.
Most of Hill's receptions on the day were of the short variety, but an explosive 64-yard catch and run in the second quarter afforded him plenty of fantasy utility. This productive outing was significant for Hill, who has now set new career highs in catches and touchdowns while going over 1,000 receiving yards for the first time. Though he still relies on big plays for gaudy fantasy numbers, Hill has become a much more steady contributor on offense in his second NFL season and will look to continue as such next week against the Dolphins.
