Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Scores on end-around
Hill caught eight of 13 targets for 72 yards and added a 36-yard touchdown run during Saturday's 31-13 win over the Colts.
Talk about soul-crushing. Right after Damien Williams extended the Chiefs' second drive of the game with an 11-yard run on fourth and short, Hill made the defense look silly on a 36-yard end-around in which the defense appeared to be tracking the speedster in slow motion. Hill also contributed a handful of clutch catches to move the chains as he continued his season-long evolution into a complete player. No matter whether the Chiefs take on the Patriots or Chargers in the AFC championship game, Hill figures to have a great matchup. Hill nabbed a combined 18 of 27 targets for 357 yards and five touchdowns in three games against New England and Los Angeles this season, though the Chargers did more or less get the best of him during their Week 15 division showdown.
More News
