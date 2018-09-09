Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Scores three touchdowns versus Chargers
Hill caught seven of eight targets for 169 yards and two touchdowns while also scoring on a 91-yard punt return in Sunday's 38-28 win over the Chargers.
Hill made an impact early, scoring two touchdowns within the first 10 minutes of the game, while also adding a 30-yard catch in the opening period. He was relatively quiet in the second half until he scored on a one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The speedy wideout displayed a good rapport with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the preseason, and it carried over into Sunday's game, as Hill easily led the Chiefs in all receiving categories. Next week, Hill will look to once again post big numbers at Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Brings in all eight targets versus Bears•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Takes top off Atlanta defense•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Expected to play first half Friday•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Sidelined with twisted ankle•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Seven catches in disappointing loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...