Hill caught seven of eight targets for 169 yards and two touchdowns while also scoring on a 91-yard punt return in Sunday's 38-28 win over the Chargers.

Hill made an impact early, scoring two touchdowns within the first 10 minutes of the game, while also adding a 30-yard catch in the opening period. He was relatively quiet in the second half until he scored on a one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The speedy wideout displayed a good rapport with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the preseason, and it carried over into Sunday's game, as Hill easily led the Chiefs in all receiving categories. Next week, Hill will look to once again post big numbers at Pittsburgh.