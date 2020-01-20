Hill caught five of seven targets for 67 yards and two touchdowns while adding a seven-yard carry in Sunday's 35-24 win over the Titans.

Hill didn't make many explosive plays and finished averaging a middling 13.5 yards per catch. He made up for his lack of yardage by doing damage in the red zone, including touchdown grabs of eight and 20 yards in the first half. Hill fared much better in this one than he did in his previous outing, and he'll look to make a similar impact in the Super Bowl against either the 49ers or the Packers.