Hill caught five of 10 targets for 80 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Texans.

Returning from a five-week absence, Hill quelled any concerns about his health with a beautiful leaping catch which he turned into a 46-yard touchdown early in the first quarter. He led the team in targets, catches, and receiving yardage as well, later adding a six-yard touchdown grab that briefly put his team ahead. Barring any setbacks, Hill appears to be fully ready to contribute in Thursday's game against the Broncos.

