Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Seems to avoid concussion
Testing determined that Hill (head) did not suffer a concussion during Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Steelers, ProFootballTalk reports.
Hill took a big hit on a punt return late in the fourth quarter and subsequently missed the final drive of the game. Head coach Andy Reid said after the game that Hill was being evaluated for a concussion, but the speedy wideout apparently was cleared by the Chiefs' medical staff. The team likely will keep a close eye on Hill for any symptoms ahead of Thursday's game against the Raiders. It's still possible Hill is diagnosed with some other type of injury or deals with concussion symptoms later in the week.
