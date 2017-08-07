Hill is expected to serve as Chiefs' leading wide receiver this season and could see fewer responsibilities on special teams as a result, Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Hill has already been seeing less special teams work during training camp to ensure he gets as many snaps on offense as possible. That comes after the speedster gradually increased his offensive involvement over the course of an electric rookie campaign that saw him finish with 12 total touchdowns. Half of those came as a pass catcher, with Hill reeling in 61 of 83 targets for 593 yards. While tight end Travis Kelce should remain Kansas City's top overall receiving option, Hill has taken the departed Jeremy Maclin's place atop the wideout ranks this season. Given the promotion, as well as the larger chunk of looks that should be headed his way, Hill's fantasy stock only appears to be on the rise.