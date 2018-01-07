Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Seven catches in disappointing loss
Hill caught seven of 11 targets for 87 yards and added a 14-yard carry in Saturday's 22-21, wild-card round loss to the Titans.
Hill had a couple of glaring drops in the first half, but it didn't look like they would matter as the hosts raced out to a 21-3 lead. Tennessee was able to focus on taking Hill away after tight end Travis Kelce exited with a concussion in the second quarter, however, and the speedster failed to make much of an impact when the struggling Kansas City offense needed him most after falling behind late. Hill remains one of the league's most explosive players and should hold plenty of value next year regardless of who starts under center.
