Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Seven catches in loss
Hill caught all seven of his targets for 68 yards and added a 16-yard carry in Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Giants.
The explosive Hill never found the room to put his team over the top with a huge play, as a 38-yard catch represented his biggest gain of the day. He's been largely held in check with fewer than 70 receiving yards in six of the past seven games.
More News
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Scores improbable touchdown•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Throws interception Monday•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Another 100-yard receiving effort Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Good to go Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Full practice Tuesday•
-
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill: Seems to avoid concussion•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...