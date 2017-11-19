Hill caught all seven of his targets for 68 yards and added a 16-yard carry in Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Giants.

The explosive Hill never found the room to put his team over the top with a huge play, as a 38-yard catch represented his biggest gain of the day. He's been largely held in check with fewer than 70 receiving yards in six of the past seven games.

