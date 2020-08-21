Coach Andy Reid is downplaying Hill's hamstring injury, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. "It's not a big tear or anything like that," Reid noted after Hill missed practice Friday.
In any case, Reid expects Hill back at practice within a few days and if that holds true, then the speedy pass-catcher will have plenty of time to ready himself for Kansas City's' Sept. 10 season-opener against the Texans.
